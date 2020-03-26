CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to find out what their plans are for the software giant.
WHO: Sub-Saharan Africa reporting at least 300 COVID-19 cases a day
COVID-19 cases are occurring at the rate of 300-a-day in sub-Saharan Africa and there are likely to be many more that the authorities are missing, a World Health Organisation briefing on the continent admitted Thursday.
What would a US-Europe trade fight mean for SAP?
CNBC’s Karen Tso sits down with SAP’s new co-CEOs at Davos, Switzerland to discuss the impact of a potential U.S.-Europe trade fight.
SAP co-CEOs on taking over the reins from Bill McDermott
Africa’s largest exchange to remain open during lock-down
While most companies prepare to go on lock-down at midnight tomorrow – the JSE will continue, business as usual. Africa’s largest exchange was recognised as an essential service exempt from the three week lock-down by the country’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Leila Fourie, CEO, JSE.
Nigerian foreign exchange and fixed income watch
Traders say they expect activity at the bond market to pick up today, on the back of the unmet bids at Wednesday's bond auction as well as the improvement in liquidity. Oluwatosin Ayanfalu, Fixed Income Broker at Zedcrest Capital joins CNBC Africa to review today’s trading at Nigeria’s fixed Income and Forex market.
Ghana launches universal QR code for cashless transactions to curb COVID-19 spread
As Ghana deploys tactics to curb community spread of COVID-19, Alex Boahen, Head of Research at Databank Group joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact on Ghana’s financial markets.
How this genomics research company is helping Nigeria tackle COVID-19 pandemic
Genomics research company 54Gene's COVID-19 testing support fund was launched today to increase Nigeria's daily testing capacity. The firm opened the fund with a donation of $150 thousand and has since received an additional $350 thousand from Union Bank. CEO of 54 Gene Abasi Ene-Obong joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why Coronavirus Is Dangerous For Diabetics
Coronavirus can be terrifying for an average healthy person but what about those who are considered “high risk.” The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization state those at higher risk for the worst outcomes for the virus are
