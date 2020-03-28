The deadly coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, and exposed a weak spot in the United States’ preparedness for a public health emergency. Experts say aggressive diagnostic testing is essential in order to learn where and how an epidemic spreads. But in the critical first weeks of the outbreak in the U.S., one problem after another prevented doctors, clinics, and labs around the country from testing enough people. Patients in America were being sent home as hospitals ration
How The U.S. Fell Dangerously Behind In Coronavirus Testing
The deadly coronavirus pandemic has stopped the world in its tracks, and exposed a weak spot in the United States’ preparedness for a public health emergency. Experts say aggressive diagnostic testing is essential in order to learn where and how an
Abdul Samad Rabiu’s BUA Group pledges N1bn to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria
Entrepreneur Abdul Samad Rabiu's BUA Group has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money...
Tony Elumelu’s United Bank For Africa donates $14mn to COVID-19 relief across Africa, this is how it will be used…
Entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's UBA has joined corporates and business leaders from Africa in donating money to fight...
Moody’s downgrades SA to junk
The action will result in South Africa's expulsion from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI), as a consequence those funds tracking this index as a benchmark will become forced sellers.
Motsepe family & associates join Rupert and Oppenheimer families in donating R1bn to deal with COVID-19 pandemic
On Monday South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that South Africa's richest families the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed ...
Government’s response to Moody’s downgrade of SA to junk status
Covid-19 and South Africa's downgrade to junk will truly test South African financial markets.
COVID-19 UPDATE – Top cop Cele slams drinking in the face of death.
“These people don’t have the good will and were doing something they were told not to do. Some were opening up a street bash at midnight. Some were taking bush chairs and sitting under trees to drink.
