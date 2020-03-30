By the time the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, nearly 120,000 people were infected worldwide, with at least 4,292 deaths. As a wave of panic spread across the globe, governments mobilized resources to contain the outbreak, exposing flaws in current health systems. With the world becoming more…
Africa’s largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19
On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19. Today Africa's largest internet company...
Can the coronavirus outbreak be contained? | CNBC Reports
By the time the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, nearly 120,000 people were infected worldwide, with at least 4,292 deaths. As a wave of panic spread across the globe, governments mobilized resources to contain the outbreak, exposing flaws in current health systems. With the world becoming more interconnected, CNBC’s Nessa Anwar examines how countries can prepare for a viral outbreak. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
SA’s Solidarity Fund to appoint board next week: Serobe
The Solidarity Fund set up to fight COVID-19 in South Africa had raised R500 million. The fund will spend a slice of this buying five million masks and gloves from manufacturers in China, the rest will go to supporting the healthcare system, humanitarian effort and mobilising citizens to flatten the curve and manage the pandemic. Gloria Serobe, Chairperson of The Solidarity Fund.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Why The U.S. Probably Won’t Run Out Of Food During Coronavirus
CNBC -
While the American public stays home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they are eating more meals in personal kitchens and less in restaurants. Supermarkets around the country are struggling to maintain stocked shelves and to keep up with the in
Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis
Reuters -
Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
Kuben Naidoo on what the SARB is doing to cushion banks from COVID-19
In the last week South Africa’s banking regulator has taken extraordinary measures to stabilise the bond markets and financial system, on which the very heart of the economy is built on. The South African Reserve Bank revealed plans to buy bonds and give banks a respite from accounting and capital rules. This could release about 300 billion rand for lending to assist the economy to deal with Moody’s downgrade and COVID-19. Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank and Chief Executive Officer of the Prudential Authority joins CNBC Africa for more.
India’s welfare package is designed to take care of the most vulnerable groups | Street Signs Asia
India's welfare package leverages on direct cash transfers to help its most vulnerable tide over the coronavirus crisis, says Amitabh Kant, CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India.
Great opportunities coming around for long-term investors, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, discusses the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Singapore’s jobless rate to rise as it enters ‘deep recession’ amid virus crisis | Street Signs Asia
With the right measures in place, Singapore's unemployment will hopefully not return to a peak of 6% hit during the dotcom financial crisis and SARS situation in the early 2000s, says Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Banking.
