Full Interview: Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat | CNBC International

The Singapore government is prepared to do more to bolster the economy if necessary, the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat tells CNBC’s Sri Jegarajah, days after a massive $33.2 billion stimulus package was unveiled.
