Do we need to change the food we put on our plate in order to help the environment?
News
Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers
Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown
Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
How this APP is helping ease aid distribution amid COVID-19
With Rwanda on a lock down as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, low income earners who rely on day to day activities to feed their families have been heavily affected. But some in the community are coming together to help the most vulnerable. CNBC Africa spoke to Germain Rwibutso, Founder of AMEZA APP, an application that helps to ease the distribution of aid to those most in need.
Featured
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Videos
G5 Business Makers CEO on how small businesses can survive COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses have been forced to close, many others have lost a significant percentage of customers, and most have working remotely. Christian Kitumaini, Founder and CEO of G5 Business Makers joins CNBC Africa to talk about how small businesses could protect their businesses.
International
How our diet affects the planet, part two | Sustainable Energy
Do we need to change the food we put on our plate in order to help the environment?
International
Morgan Stanley sees negative 5% GDP growth for China’s Q1 | Street Signs Asia
China's economy "has seen the worst" in its first quarter and may experience a partial recovery of around 1.5% year-over-year in its second quarter as its coronavirus situation eases, says Robin Xing, Morgan Stanley's chief China economist.
International
How our diet affects the planet, part three | Sustainable Energy
Do we need to change the food we put on our plate in order to help the environment?
