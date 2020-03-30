India’s welfare package is designed to take care of the most vulnerable groups | Street Signs Asia

International

Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.

“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
How Remgro’s one billion rand fund for SMEs will work

Last week South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that the Rupert and Oppenheimer families had each contributed R1 billion to assist small businesses and their employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s #21daylockdown. Yesterday more details were announced on the Rupert family funding. The fund will be administered by BUSINESS/PARTNERS of which Remgro owns 42.8 per cent stake. Ben Bierman, Managing Director at BUSINESS/PARTNERS joins CNBC Africa for more.
India’s welfare package leverages on direct cash transfers to help its most vulnerable tide over the coronavirus crisis, says Amitabh Kant, CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India.

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Absa launches COVID-19 payments relief programme

Yesterday Absa revealed measures to lessen the burden on its customers as South Africa weathers the storm of COVID-19, #21daylockdwon and a downgrade to junk by Moody’s. Bongiwe Gangeni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Retail & Business Bank at Absa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Great opportunities coming around for long-term investors, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, discusses the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug

South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
