Major decline to be seen in US oil production, says oil guru Dan Yergin | Capital Connection

The U.S. crude is suffering major cuts in oil production amid the coronavirus crisis, Dan Yergin, the vice chairman of IHS Markit said.
If decreased oil production and low prices continues, the U.S. “will no longer be number one,” he adds.
