Market recovery is coming but it could be ‘choppy’: State Street | Street Signs Asia

By CNBC

CoronavirusReuters -

South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug

South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
InternationalCNBC -

Market recovery is coming but it could be ‘choppy’: State Street | Street Signs Asia

The coronavirus outbreak has sent U.S. stocks sharply lower. Daniel Gerard of State Street says a recovery should be on the way in the second half, though it might be "choppy".
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19

“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
The coronavirus outbreak has sent U.S. stocks sharply lower. Daniel Gerard of State Street says a recovery should be on the way in the second half, though it might be "choppy".

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Low oil prices are becoming a US ‘national security’ issue: IHS Markit | Capital Connection

CNBC -
If oil prices remain low, there could be a "big decline" in U.S. oil production and it could lose its status as the world's largest oil producer, says Dan Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit.
‘Support us during this crisis’: Bangladesh minister to global garment buyers | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
Tipu Munshi, Bangladesh's minister of commerce discusses the challenges faced by the country's garment industry bearing the brunt of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
Politicians and central banks have prevented systemic collapse, expert says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, runs through efforts from policymakers to limit the economic impact of COVID-19.
Sam Amadi on Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike & COVID-19 impact

CNBC Africa -
The 14-day lock-down of businesses in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will begin tonight at 11 pm. This is less than 48 hours to the planned hike in electricity tariffs announced earlier in the year, which kicks in on the 1st of April? Should the tariff hike still hold bearing in mind recent development around the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown? Sam Amadi, Former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
