Paul Tambyah, professor at the Department of Medicine at NUS, hopes that warmer weather may bring some respite from the coronavirus outbreak.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug
South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
FNB confirms measures to help customers impacted by COVID-19
“In recent weeks, the South African Government, business community, philanthropists and society at large have shown remarkable unity in a joint effort to protect our country against the impact of COVID-19,” writes FNB Chief Executive Officer, Jacques Celliers.
Sam Amadi on Nigeria’s planned electricity tariff hike & COVID-19 impact
The 14-day lock-down of businesses in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will begin tonight at 11 pm. This is less than 48 hours to the planned hike in electricity tariffs announced earlier in the year, which kicks in on the 1st of April? Should the tariff hike still hold bearing in mind recent development around the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown? Sam Amadi, Former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Social distancing will help in isolating coronavirus cases: Professor | Capital Connection
Almost half of airlines will run out of cash if coronavirus goes on until June | Squawk Box Europe
IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac outlines how airlines are being impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Lagos State passes bill, offers economic support to mitigate COVID-19 impact
Ahead of Nigeria’s lockdown of three states, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hinted that the state may have begun to see a trend in community spread of the COVID-19outbreak. He says the state will now begin to implement measures to cater for indigent citizens.
Coronavirus crisis doesn’t have to mean permanent economic damage: Strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Jean Boivin, managing director and head of the Blackrock Investment Institute, discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
