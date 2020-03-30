The coronavirus outbreak has had a big impact on supply chains that rely on China and the rest of east Asia. Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management says disruptions for supply and exports in the region are likely to continue for a while.
EU lobbyist: This crisis will be worse than ’08 — so we must do the right thing | Squawk Box Europe
Markus Beyrer, director general of BusinessEurope, gives his thoughts on the EU's response to the coronavirus crisis.
Supply chain disruption likely to continue amid coronavirus outbreak: Expert | Squawk Box Europe
The coronavirus outbreak has had a big impact on supply chains that rely on China and the rest of east Asia. Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management says disruptions for supply and exports in the region are likely to continue for a while.
We have an impressive candidate vaccine for coronavirus, Novartis CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan discusses efforts from the pharmaceuticals industry to develop coronavirus drugs.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
UAE’s education continues remotely, says CEO | Capital Connection
As schools have been suspended in the UAE amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dino Varkey, CEO at GEMS education says UAE’s education continues remotely and students are receiving online sessions. _________________________________ Subscribe to CNBC In
Belgian deputy PM on virus: Most EU members have taken needed measures | Squawk Box Europe
Alexander De Croo, Belgium's deputy prime minister, discusses European efforts to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Major decline to be seen in US oil production, says oil guru Dan Yergin | Capital Connection
The U.S. crude is suffering major cuts in oil production amid the coronavirus crisis, Dan Yergin, the vice chairman of IHS Markit said. If decreased oil production and low prices continues, the U.S. “will no longer be number one,” he adds. ____
Full Interview: Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat | CNBC International
The Singapore government is prepared to do more to bolster the economy if necessary, the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat tells CNBC's Sri Jegarajah, days after a massive $33.2 billion stimulus package was unveiled. __________________
- Advertisement -