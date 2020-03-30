‘Support us during this crisis’: Bangladesh minister to global garment buyers | Street Signs Asia

The 14-day lock-down of businesses in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, announced by President Muhammadu Buhari will begin tonight at 11 pm. This is less than 48 hours to the planned hike in electricity tariffs announced earlier in the year, which kicks in on the 1st of April? Should the tariff hike still hold bearing in mind recent development around the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown? Sam Amadi, Former Director General of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.