There is a ‘severity bias’ in the US’ coronavirus case count: Pathogen expert | Street Signs Asia

By CNBC

Coronavirus

Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers

Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Coronavirus

Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown

Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
International

What lockdown looks like at one of London’s biggest train stations | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC's Steve Sedgwick walks through a near-empty London Bridge station, as Britain continues a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
As the U.S. only just started ramping up testing for coronavirus infections, its case count has tended to exclude many mildly-infected people who did not present themselves to health care authorities, says Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
