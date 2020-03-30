U.S. $2 trillion stimulus may not be enough to battle the virus: Expert | Capital Connection

Daryl Liew, CIO at Reyl Singapore, said that along with financial aid, social distancing will go a long way in reining in the spread of the coronavirus.
Hong Kong saw fewer than 200,000 visitors in Feb. 2020, says tourism board | Street Signs Asia
The Hong Kong Tourism Board plans to mount a domestic travel campaign to help the city's tourism industry recover once the coronavirus situation eases, says executive director Dane Cheng.
Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers
Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown
Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Over 70% of airlines have only 3 months of cash-cover, IATA warns | Capital Connection
CNBC -
Conrad Clifford, the Regional Vice President of APAC at IATA, discusses the need for government intervention to keep global airlines afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
How this APP is helping ease aid distribution amid COVID-19
With Rwanda on a lock down as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, low income earners who rely on day to day activities to feed their families have been heavily affected. But some in the community are coming together to help the most vulnerable. CNBC Africa spoke to Germain Rwibutso, Founder of AMEZA APP, an application that helps to ease the distribution of aid to those most in need.
G5 Business Makers CEO on how small businesses can survive COVID-19
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses have been forced to close, many others have lost a significant percentage of customers, and most have working remotely. Christian Kitumaini, Founder and CEO of G5 Business Makers joins CNBC Africa to talk about how small businesses could protect their businesses.
U.S. $2 trillion stimulus may not be enough to battle the virus: Expert | Capital Connection
CNBC -
