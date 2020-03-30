International

UAE’s education continues remotely, says CEO | Capital Connection

By CNBC

News

EU lobbyist: This crisis will be worse than ’08 — so we must do the right thing | Squawk Box Europe

Markus Beyrer, director general of BusinessEurope, gives his thoughts on the EU's response to the coronavirus crisis.
InternationalCNBC -

Supply chain disruption likely to continue amid coronavirus outbreak: Expert | Squawk Box Europe

The coronavirus outbreak has had a big impact on supply chains that rely on China and the rest of east Asia. Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management says disruptions for supply and exports in the region are likely to continue for a while.
InternationalCNBC -

We have an impressive candidate vaccine for coronavirus, Novartis CEO says | Squawk Box Europe

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan discusses efforts from the pharmaceuticals industry to develop coronavirus drugs.
As schools have been suspended in the UAE amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dino Varkey, CEO at GEMS education says UAE’s education continues remotely and students are receiving online sessions.

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
