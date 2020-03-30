US dollar ‘simply has to go lower,’ strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank, outlines the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on currency markets.
News
COVID-19 Masks yes, small business sorry no.
“We are absolutely award of this issue and the Solidarity Fund is consulting with the Department of Health here and will carry out the utmost diligence in making the purchase,” says Nicola Galombik is executive director of Yellowwoods, the investment holding company, who is working with the fund.
South Africa’s rand crashes to its lowest ever after Moody’s pulls the plug
South Africa’s rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moody’s cut the country’s last investment grade credit rating, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.
This tech company is developing a touch-less identification system for COVID-19 response
One of the key challenges in responding to the coronavirus outbreak is the need to diagnose people rapidly and accurately, and identify who they have contacted. A Kenyan NGO and a UK technology company have collaborated to develop a new technology solution designed for infectious disease control. DR. Toby Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of Simprints joins CNBC Africa for more.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Featured
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
CEO Interviews
How this APP aids the diagnostics and symptom tracking of COVID-19
Medical diagnostics distributor, RedBird, has launched a COVID-19 Daily Check-in App and Symptom Tracker, in a bid to counter the spread of coronavirus in Africa. Patrick Beattie, Co-Founder and CEO of Redbird joins CNBC Africa for more.
International
Singapore’s jobless rate to rise as it enters ‘deep recession’ amid virus crisis | Street Signs Asia
CNBC -
With the right measures in place, Singapore's unemployment will hopefully not return to a peak of 6% hit during the dotcom financial crisis and SARS situation in the early 2000s, says Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Banking.
Analyst Interviews
NSE opens week in red
Nigeria's equities market opened the week in red, dragged down by some bellwethers in the banking sector. Muktar Mohammed an Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Analyst Interviews
Central Bank of Nigeria obtains exemption for money markets ahead of COVID-19 lockdown
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it has obtained exemptions from the President to allow very skeletal operations in the financial system and money markets in order to keep the system in light operations during the lockdown in Lagos Abuja and Ogun states. Ahead of the lockdown tonight, Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and Forex market.
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
Singapore’s jobless rate to rise as it enters ‘deep recession’ amid virus crisis | Street Signs Asia
With the right measures in place, Singapore's unemployment will hopefully not return to a peak of 6% hit during the dotcom financial crisis and SARS situation in the early 2000s, says Song Seng Wun, economist at CIMB Private Banking.
Changi Airport Group looks ahead to its plans for Terminal 5 | Managing Asia
Liew Mun Leong of Changi Airport Group tells CNBC's Christine Tan why another terminal is needed.
Market recovery is coming but it could be ‘choppy’: State Street | Street Signs Asia
The coronavirus outbreak has sent U.S. stocks sharply lower. Daniel Gerard of State Street says a recovery should be on the way in the second half, though it might be "choppy".
Low oil prices are becoming a US ‘national security’ issue: IHS Markit | Capital Connection
If oil prices remain low, there could be a "big decline" in U.S. oil production and it could lose its status as the world's largest oil producer, says Dan Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit.
- Advertisement -