Standard Bank extends instalment relief measures to personal account customers
Standard Bank has announced a second wave of relief to help its customer base navigate financial commitments as COVID-19 continues to impact the livelihood of many individuals across the country.
Bank charges reduced for social grant beneficiaries during COVID-19 lockdown
Banks will significantly reduce their charges for South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries, to increase the number of pay-points they can use to collect their grants, which will help maintain social distancing in queues at bank branches and retailers, for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
What lockdown looks like at one of London’s biggest train stations | Squawk Box Europe
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
There is a ‘severity bias’ in the US’ coronavirus case count: Pathogen expert | Street Signs Asia
As the U.S. only just started ramping up testing for coronavirus infections, its case count has tended to exclude many mildly-infected people who did not present themselves to health care authorities, says Syra Madad, a special pathogens expert.
‘Very close’ to more effective coronavirus testing, health expert says | Squawk Box Europe
Marila Gennaro, professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, explains the benefits of antibody tests for the coronavirus.
Lockdowns only buy response time, not solve health crises, says expert | Street Signs Asia
Lockdowns only give countries "a second chance" to implement measures like increased testing and social distancing to contain a public health crisis, not eradicate it completely, says Dale Fisher, professor at the National University of Sin
EU should issue ‘corona bonds’ to help smaller countries cope, expert says | Squawk Box Europe
Marcel Fratzscher, president of DIW, discusses EU efforts to address the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
