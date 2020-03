While the American public stays home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, they are eating more meals in personal kitchens and less in restaurants. Supermarkets around the country are struggling to maintain stocked shelves and to keep up with the increase demand for groceries. Food items like fresh meats, pasta and beans have doubled, tripled, or quadrupled in sales. However, industry experts say there is no concern about the U.S. running out of food.

