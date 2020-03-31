Keyu Jin, associate professor of economics at LSE, discusses China’s recovery from its domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO
Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
The UAE remains a ‘resilient’ market amid virus crisis: Majid Al Futtaim CEO | Capital Connection
Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, says he does not see a big hit to the United Arab Emirates' economy beyond the "direct pandemic impact" of the coronavirus.
China focusing on domestic demand to rescue its economy, professor says | Squawk Box Europe
Keyu Jin, associate professor of economics at LSE, discusses China's recovery from its domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus.
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Singapore used ‘two-pronged’ approach to act early on virus crisis, says expert | Capital Connection
Coordination between Singapore's national health ministry and its grassroots actors have been crucial to implementing protocols for increased testing, aggressive contact tracing, and social distancing policies, says Wong Chen Seong, consultant at the
Still plenty of liquidity at oil companies, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Jason Gammel, equity analyst at Jefferies, discusses the downward move in oil prices and how it's impacting big oil firms.
It makes sense to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, says CEO | Capital Connection
Expo 2020 Dubai was due in October, but it has now been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Alain Bejjani, CEO of Dubai-based retail developer Majid Al Futtaim Group discusses the effect it has had on business, tourism and retail in th
Oil sinks to 18-year low as global demand evaporates | Capital Connection
Crude oil price dropped to an 18-year low on Monday as demand continues to evaporate, and as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations prepare to ramp up production. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor report. Story: https://cnb.cx/2wQj1zh _______
