Gold could test $1,800 in the near term, says investment advisor | Street Signs Asia

The rally in gold markets will likely continue and it could test $1,800 in the near term and may even head toward the 2011 high of $1,923, as investors turn to this precious metal to protect wealth, says Barry Dawes, executive chairman of Martin Place Securities.
News
Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO
Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
How Kenya plans to help its SMEs weather COVID-19 crisis
Small and medium enterprises are some of the most affected in Kenya due to the on-going global COVID19 pandemic but to help cushion the economic blow, the government has introduced a series of stimulus measures, including reducing value-added tax and corporation tax but is this enough; CNBC Africa spoke to George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics LTD.
COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown
Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic. NTV's Qatahar Raymond Mujuni joined CNBC Africa for more.
Featured
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Videos
How COVID-19 is impacting East Africa’s coffee producers
Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up to a month to avoid shortages as supply chains be disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns, CNBC Africa spoke to the Founder, Cafe for Change, Fernando Morales de la Cruz for more.
International
China’s manufacturing activity defies expectations of a contraction | Street Signs Asia
Markets responded positively to the latest manufacturing PMI data in China. While domestic demand might be improving, Chetan Seth of Nomura says the country is likely to experience further headwinds from a drop in external demand.
International
International
There are health care winners and losers beyond pharma in current environment | Squawk Box Europe
Martin Henrichs, EMEA head of health care investment banking at UBS, discusses progress in developing a treatment for the new strain of coronavirus.
The UAE remains a ‘resilient’ market amid virus crisis: Majid Al Futtaim CEO | Capital Connection
Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, says he does not see a big hit to the United Arab Emirates' economy beyond the "direct pandemic impact" of the coronavirus.
China focusing on domestic demand to rescue its economy, professor says | Squawk Box Europe
Keyu Jin, associate professor of economics at LSE, discusses China's recovery from its domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus.
