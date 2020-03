Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to Roundup, Montana to explore why a number of these prep centers have popped up in the area.

