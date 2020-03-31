Markets looking for three things from policymakers: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe

By the time the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, nearly 120,000 people were infected worldwide, with at least 4,292 deaths. As a wave of panic spread across the globe, governments mobilized resources to contain the outbreak, exposing flaws in current health systems. With the world becoming more interconnected, CNBC’s Nessa Anwar examines how countries can prepare for a viral outbreak. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...