Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Markets, says markets are contending with "three levels of uncertainty" amid the coronavirus crisis.
News
Oil sinks to 18-year low as global demand evaporates | Capital Connection
Crude oil price dropped to an 18-year low on Monday as demand continues to evaporate, and as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations prepare to ramp up production. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor report. Story: https://cnb.cx/2wQj1zh _______
Markets looking for three things from policymakers: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
COVID-19: How can Nigeria curtail the spread?
On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....
Featured
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
International
Coronavirus an unmanageable situation until testing is available, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Bronwen Maddox, director of the Institute for Government, discusses the U.K. government's response to the coronavirus crisis.
International
No surprise that China’s March PMI numbers improved, says economist | Street Signs Asia
It shouldn't be surprising that China's manufacturing activity in March improved from the previous month, when its economy hit a "full-stop" amid the coronavirus outbreak, says Qian Wang, managing director and chief Asia-Pacific economist a
Coronavirus
Africa’s largest internet group, Naspers donates R1.5bn to fight Covid-19
On Saturday the Motsepe family and associates donated R1bn to fight Covid-19. Today Africa's largest internet company pledged R1.5bn, Read its statement...
International
Can the coronavirus outbreak be contained? | CNBC Reports
By the time the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, nearly 120,000 people were infected worldwide, with at least 4,292 deaths. As a wave of panic spread across the globe, governments mobilized resources to contain the outbreak, exposing flaws in current health systems. With the world becoming more interconnected, CNBC’s Nessa Anwar examines how countries can prepare for a viral outbreak. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
