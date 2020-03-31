Oil sinks to 18-year low as global demand evaporates | Capital Connection

Crude oil price dropped to an 18-year low on Monday as demand continues to evaporate, and as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations prepare to ramp up production. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor report.
