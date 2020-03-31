Coordination between Singapore’s national health ministry and its grassroots actors have been crucial to implementing protocols for increased testing, aggressive contact tracing, and social distancing policies, says Wong Chen Seong, consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).
Singapore used ‘two-pronged’ approach to act early on virus crisis, says expert | Capital Connection
Coordination between Singapore's national health ministry and its grassroots actors have been crucial to implementing protocols for increased testing, aggressive contact tracing, and social distancing policies, says Wong Chen Seong, consultant at the
Still plenty of liquidity at oil companies, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Jason Gammel, equity analyst at Jefferies, discusses the downward move in oil prices and how it's impacting big oil firms.
It makes sense to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, says CEO | Capital Connection
Expo 2020 Dubai was due in October, but it has now been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Alain Bejjani, CEO of Dubai-based retail developer Majid Al Futtaim Group discusses the effect it has had on business, tourism and retail in th
COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown
READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
Oil sinks to 18-year low as global demand evaporates | Capital Connection
Crude oil price dropped to an 18-year low on Monday as demand continues to evaporate, and as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations prepare to ramp up production. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor report. Story: https://cnb.cx/2wQj1zh _______
Markets looking for three things from policymakers: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Markets, says markets are contending with "three levels of uncertainty" amid the coronavirus crisis.
COVID-19: How can Nigeria curtail the spread?
On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....
Coronavirus an unmanageable situation until testing is available, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Bronwen Maddox, director of the Institute for Government, discusses the U.K. government's response to the coronavirus crisis.
