Singapore used ‘two-pronged’ approach to act early on virus crisis, says expert | Capital Connection

On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....