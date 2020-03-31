International

Still plenty of liquidity at oil companies, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

FinancialCNBC Africa -

Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO

Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
InternationalCNBC -

Singapore used ‘two-pronged’ approach to act early on virus crisis, says expert | Capital Connection

Coordination between Singapore's national health ministry and its grassroots actors have been crucial to implementing protocols for increased testing, aggressive contact tracing, and social distancing policies, says Wong Chen Seong, consultant at the
InternationalCNBC -

Still plenty of liquidity at oil companies, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Jason Gammel, equity analyst at Jefferies, discusses the downward move in oil prices and how it's impacting big oil firms.
Jason Gammel, equity analyst at Jefferies, discusses the downward move in oil prices and how it’s impacting big oil firms.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
It makes sense to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, says CEO | Capital Connection

CNBC -
Expo 2020 Dubai was due in October, but it has now been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Alain Bejjani, CEO of Dubai-based retail developer Majid Al Futtaim Group discusses the effect it has had on business, tourism and retail in th
Oil sinks to 18-year low as global demand evaporates | Capital Connection

CNBC -
Crude oil price dropped to an 18-year low on Monday as demand continues to evaporate, and as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations prepare to ramp up production. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor report. Story: https://cnb.cx/2wQj1zh _______
Markets looking for three things from policymakers: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Elliot Hentov, head of policy research at State Street Global Markets, says markets are contending with "three levels of uncertainty" amid the coronavirus crisis.
COVID-19: How can Nigeria curtail the spread?

CNBC Africa -
On the 27th of February Nigeria announced its index case of the novel corona-virus. As health authorities activated the multi-sectorial National Emergency Operations Centre. Since then the World Health Organisation has declared the disease a pandemic as it spread in over 100 countries. To discuss Nigeria’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi caught up with Dr Babaseyi Oyesola, Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care and Akintunde Sawyerr, former Head of Supply Chain at the National Health Service, UK....
