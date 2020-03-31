International

Sustainable food for a sustainable future | Sustainable Energy

By CNBC

News

InternationalCNBC -

Sustainable food for a sustainable future | Sustainable Energy

From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.
Read more
SA DowngradeCNBC -

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk on decision to step down in December & COVID-19 impact

Sanlam announced major changes in its boardroom today. Current CEO Ian Kirk will be stepping down, making way for former CEO and Chair of Old Mutual South Africa to begin in July.
Read more

From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 31 March 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

CNBC Africa -
Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Read more
Coronavirus

The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business

CNBC Africa -
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Read more
Coronavirus

Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown

Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Read more
International

How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers

CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers

International CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
Read more

UK’s health system can be deployed in almost military fashion, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Matthew Oxenford, lead U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, discusses Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Huawei misses 2019 targets citing US sanctions | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu outlines the company's financial results for 2019.
Read more

Three-step process needed for markets to get through coronavirus crisis | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, discusses the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved