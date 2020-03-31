From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.
News
Sustainable food for a sustainable future | Sustainable Energy
From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.
South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk on decision to step down in December & COVID-19 impact
Sanlam announced major changes in its boardroom today. Current CEO Ian Kirk will be stepping down, making way for former CEO and Chair of Old Mutual South Africa to begin in July.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Featured
The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.
Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
Coronavirus
The African billionaire who wants COVID-19 to bounce off business
“It was actually a word from my grandson, Sam, that said we have been privileged for quite some time as South Africans and in a crisis like this you need to give something back to the country"
Coronavirus
Harmony Gold sees lower gold production during 21-day lockdown
Reuters -
Harmony Gold Mining Company said on Tuesday that it expects limited gold production during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus.
International
How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers
CNBC -
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
How Montana Became A Hub For Amazon Prep Centers
Prep centers have become an important part of Amazon’s vast supply chain. Though not overseen by Amazon directly, prep centers work with Amazon’s third-party sellers to get packages ready to be shipped to Amazon’s warehouses. CNBC traveled to R
UK’s health system can be deployed in almost military fashion, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Matthew Oxenford, lead U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, discusses Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Huawei misses 2019 targets citing US sanctions | Squawk Box Europe
Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu outlines the company's financial results for 2019.
Three-step process needed for markets to get through coronavirus crisis | Squawk Box Europe
Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, discusses the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Advertisement -