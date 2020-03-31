International

The UAE remains a ‘resilient’ market amid virus crisis: Majid Al Futtaim CEO | Capital Connection

Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO

Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
The UAE remains a 'resilient' market amid virus crisis: Majid Al Futtaim CEO | Capital Connection

Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, says he does not see a big hit to the United Arab Emirates' economy beyond the "direct pandemic impact" of the coronavirus.
China focusing on domestic demand to rescue its economy, professor says | Squawk Box Europe

Keyu Jin, associate professor of economics at LSE, discusses China's recovery from its domestic outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Alain Bejjani, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, says he does not see a big hit to the United Arab Emirates’ economy beyond the "direct pandemic impact" of the coronavirus.

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
International

Singapore used ‘two-pronged’ approach to act early on virus crisis, says expert | Capital Connection

Coordination between Singapore's national health ministry and its grassroots actors have been crucial to implementing protocols for increased testing, aggressive contact tracing, and social distancing policies, says Wong Chen Seong, consultant at the
International

Still plenty of liquidity at oil companies, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Jason Gammel, equity analyst at Jefferies, discusses the downward move in oil prices and how it's impacting big oil firms.
International

It makes sense to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai, says CEO | Capital Connection

Expo 2020 Dubai was due in October, but it has now been postponed by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Alain Bejjani, CEO of Dubai-based retail developer Majid Al Futtaim Group discusses the effect it has had on business, tourism and retail in th
International

Oil sinks to 18-year low as global demand evaporates | Capital Connection

Crude oil price dropped to an 18-year low on Monday as demand continues to evaporate, and as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ nations prepare to ramp up production. CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor report. Story: https://cnb.cx/2wQj1zh _______
