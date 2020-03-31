Three-step process needed for markets to get through coronavirus crisis | Squawk Box Europe

International

Sanlam appoints ex-Old Mutual boss as new CEO

Sanlam today announced that the Sanlam Board has approved new appointments in three of its most senior positions in the diversified financial services group.
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Kenya plans to help its SMEs weather COVID-19 crisis

Small and medium enterprises are some of the most affected in Kenya due to the on-going global COVID19 pandemic but to help cushion the economic blow, the government has introduced a series of stimulus measures, including reducing value-added tax and corporation tax but is this enough; CNBC Africa spoke to George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics LTD.
InternationalCNBC -

Huawei misses 2019 targets citing US sanctions | Squawk Box Europe

Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu outlines the company's financial results for 2019.
Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, discusses the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos, FCT & Ogun State to go into lockdown

READ: COVID-19: Rwanda on lockdown READ: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa...
COVID-19: Uganda president announces 14 day national lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his address to the nation last night announced a nationwide lockdown for the next two weeks as the country battles the covid19 pandemic. NTV's Qatahar Raymond Mujuni joined CNBC Africa for more.
How COVID-19 is impacting East Africa’s coffee producers

CNBC Africa -
Coffee importers in some of the largest consuming countries are stockpiling, bringing forward orders by up to a month to avoid shortages as supply chains be disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns, CNBC Africa spoke to the Founder, Cafe for Change, Fernando Morales de la Cruz for more.
