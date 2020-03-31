UK’s health system can be deployed in almost military fashion, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

International

Tanzania confirms first coronavirus death

Tanzania confirmed its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement.
Matthew Oxenford, lead U.K. analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, discusses Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
AfDB President bids farewell to Victor Oladokun, Director of Communication

“Victor joined the Bank two and half years ago, and has provided exceptional leadership on communication. He has led an outstanding team,” writes African Development Bank President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.
How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

The richest man in South Africa has stepped in to offer a lifeline to small businesses in these difficult times. Nicky Oppenheimer – worth $7.5 billion dollars as we speak according to Forbes – has pledged a billion rand to fight COVID-19 and help out employees in SMME’s. It will transfer funds to employees through interest free loans and also plans to stimulate economic growth after the crisis. Nicky Oppenheimer joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Ogun State confirms new case, postpones lockdown to Friday

Nigeria's President imposed a 14-day lockdown on Ogun, Lagos and Abuja but Ogun state has postponed the move until Friday this week. The state governor says the move became necessary to enable the distribution of relief materials ahead of the total lockdown. Remmy Hassan, Special Adviser on Public Communications to the Ogun State governor joins CNBC Africa for more....
Nigeria locks down Abuja, Lagos & Ogun to fight coronavirus

As Nigeria commences it 14-day lockdown of three major states Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen numbers rising, CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports on how Nigerians were stocking up supplies to meet up the 11:00pm deadline last night.
Nigeria’s private sector, CBN partner in fight against COVID-19

Nigeria's private sector and the Central Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19. The coalition is made up of top CEO's of the private sector and part of their objectives is to mobilize private sector resources to combat the unfolding health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa discuss the economic fallout of this lock down
How SA’s small businesses can access the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Huawei misses 2019 targets citing US sanctions | Squawk Box Europe

Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu outlines the company's financial results for 2019.
Three-step process needed for markets to get through coronavirus crisis | Squawk Box Europe

Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, discusses the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
China’s manufacturing activity defies expectations of a contraction | Street Signs Asia

Markets responded positively to the latest manufacturing PMI data in China. While domestic demand might be improving, Chetan Seth of Nomura says the country is likely to experience further headwinds from a drop in external demand.
Gold could test $1,800 in the near term, says investment advisor | Street Signs Asia

The rally in gold markets will likely continue and it could test $1,800 in the near term and may even head toward the 2011 high of $1,923, as investors turn to this precious metal to protect wealth, says Barry Dawes, executive chairman of Martin Plac
