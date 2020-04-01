CNBC’s James Wright delves into the P&G archives and discovers that the business has been at the cutting edge of marketing and advertising for nearly two centuries. Arjun Kharpal asks Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard his thoughts on marketing in 2020.
The impact of COVID-19 lockdown on tax and unemployment related matters
The COVID-19 21-day lockdown, imposed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 16 April 2020, will have an impact on tax and unemployment-related matters.
Unprecedented levels of stimulus will lift gold prices, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Nitesh Shah, director of research at WisdomTree, discusses the global policy response to the coronavirus crisis.
India’s auto demand ‘dormant’ as country remains under a 21-day lockdown | Street Signs Asia
Maruti Suzuki has not made any sales over the last two weeks due to a nationwide lockdown that shut its factories, dealerships and sales outlets, Chairman R.C. Bhargava says.
South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
How P&G has been scoring number ones for 180 years | Marketing Media Money
Securities are ‘not as risky’ as they were 6 or 12 months ago: Oaktree Capital | Street Signs Asia
Howard Marks, billionaire investor and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, says assets have declined in price, and Oaktree has been buying into high yield bonds in the U.S., which yield has jumped from 3.5% six weeks or two months ago (excludi
China data is a ‘ray of hope for the markets’: Societe Generale | Street Signs Asia
China's manufacturing activity expanded in March, defying many economists' expectations. But Jason Daw of Societe Generale warns that consumption remains the "big question" going forward.
Sustainable food for a sustainable future | Sustainable Energy
From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.
