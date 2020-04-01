International

Securities are ‘not as risky’ as they were 6 or 12 months ago: Oaktree Capital | Street Signs Asia

By CNBC

The impact of COVID-19 lockdown on tax and unemployment related matters

The COVID-19 21-day lockdown, imposed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, 16 April 2020, will have an impact on tax and unemployment-related matters.
Howard Marks, billionaire investor and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, says assets have declined in price, and Oaktree has been buying into high yield bonds in the U.S., which yield has jumped from 3.5% six weeks or two months ago (excluding energy), to around 10% today.

South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has...
Sustainable food for a sustainable future | Sustainable Energy

From supply chains to our plates what we eat has a big impact on the planet’s resources. In this episode of Sustainable Energy we take a look at how Nature-Based Solutions can help us eat healthier for a better planet.
South Africa looks to structural reforms as it loses its last investment-grade credit rating

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS South Africa now has no investment-grade sovereign credit rating...
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk on decision to step down in December & COVID-19 impact

Sanlam announced major changes in its boardroom today. Current CEO Ian Kirk will be stepping down, making way for former CEO and Chair of Old Mutual South Africa to begin in July.
This is how war and revolt have done worse to the mines than COVID-19.

Planes dropped bombs from the blue, artillery shelled suburban houses, riflemen fought street battles, snipers fired from bedroom windows and tanks rumbled through the suburbs.
