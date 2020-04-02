Jacques Aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo, discusses the firm’s participation in efforts to increase ventilator production amid a global shortage.
South African Transport Minister rescinds 100% taxi capacity
South African Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has rescinded his earlier decision of allowing taxis to carry a full load of passengers.
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown by two weeks
The decision to extend the current two week lockdown initially declared on March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus was reached during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held via video conference on Wednesday.
Kenya sees increased demand for E-commerce amid COVID-19
Online shopping has evolved rapidly on the continent and it has become critically important during this on-going COVID-19 crisis. In Kenya, E-commerce platform Gobeba has recorded a tripling of orders as more Kenyans shift to online shopping rather than visiting stores. Gobeba CEO, Peter Ndang'ui joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
Italy’s economy is not about to collapse, thinktank CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Valerio De Molli, managing partner and CEO of The European House – Ambrosetti, discusses the Italian economy.
Can the Kenyan economy survive COVID-19?
The Central Bank of Kenya has taken several measures to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, but are those measures enough? Journalist, Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
More economic damage expected in coming months, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, discusses the market panic amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Aiming to help produce 25 times more ventilators over next 6 weeks: Valeo CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Jacques Aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo, discusses the firm's participation in efforts to increase ventilator production amid a global shortage.
The world is ‘awash in seas of oil’ as price war rages on: JTD Energy Services | Capital Connection
The rising threat of negative oil pricing is a "clear sign" that oil producers need to to cut production levels, says John Driscoll, JTD Energy Services' chief strategist. He says storage costs for surplus supply risk increasing beyond what
More restaurants and grocery stores signing up amid pandemic: Delivery Hero CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Niklas Ostberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, outlines how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the company.
