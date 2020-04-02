Full Interview: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on coronavirus pandemic | CNBC International

The coronavirus is a “common invisible enemy” and a synchronized response from NATO allies is needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.
“Very often, when we face a crisis, it’s a crisis which is only affecting one or two, or a limited number of nations, and then the other nations can provide support,” he said. This time, the crisis “affects us all.”
