Full Interview: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on coronavirus pandemic

By CNBC

Full Interview: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on coronavirus pandemic | CNBC International

The coronavirus is a "common invisible enemy" and a synchronized response from NATO allies is needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC's Hadley Gamble. "Very often, when we face a crisis, it's a crisis which is only affect
CEO Interviews

History chooses its people, says Basa’s new CEO Bongiwe Kunene

“History chooses its people.” You don’t need too much insight to get the context of these words from a woman with arguably one of the toughest jobs in South African business. Bongiwe Kunene is the new head of the Banking Association of South Africa – replacing veteran Cas Coovadia. She is walking straight into a banking world dogged by junk status, poor growth and COVID-19.
Coronavirus

South Africa’s lockdown taxi regulations revised

“Public transport remains one of our biggest risk areas in the spread of the virus. We must therefore do everything in our power to protect both the citizens who rely on public transport and those who operate the system from exposure and possible infection,” reads the statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport.
The coronavirus is a “common invisible enemy” and a synchronized response from NATO allies is needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.

“Very often, when we face a crisis, it’s a crisis which is only affecting one or two, or a limited number of nations, and then the other nations can provide support,” he said. This time, the crisis “affects us all.”

Coronavirus

Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund

“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Discovery, Vodacom set up online COVID-19 consultation service

Reuters
South African insurance company Discovery and mobile operator Vodacom are teaming up to offer a free, online doctor consultation service to all South Africans with coronavirus-related concerns.
Coronavirus Leaves 3M Scrambling To Cover A Face Mask Shortage

CNBC
The United States industrial giant is the maker of Post-It notes, Scotch Tape, and one of the most desperately needed medical supplies in the world right now: N95 facial masks. The $32 billion Minnesota conglomerate 3M is one of the world’s larges
COVID-19: What the FSCA expects from financial institutions

CNBC Africa
The financial sector conduct authority has called on all regulated companies to treat customers fairly during the COVID-19 lockdown and warned that profiting off the vulnerable will not be tolerated. Kedibone Dikokwe, Divisional Executive: Conduct of Business Supervision, Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African Revenue Service is losing more than R100bn in tax, this is why…

CNBC Africa
Despite a weak economy, SARS as of midnight last night, managed to collect R1.4trn in tax revenue - growth of 5.3% for the 2019/2020 year.
International CNBC
