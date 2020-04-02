There is "reasonable doubt" among German firms in China that business will improve as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, says Jens Hildebrandt, executive director and board member from the German Chamber of Commerce in China.
More restaurants and grocery stores signing up amid pandemic: Delivery Hero CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Niklas Ostberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, outlines how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the company.
German firms in China are still concerned about demand, says business chamber | Street Signs Asia
There is "reasonable doubt" among German firms in China that business will improve as the coronavirus continues to spread globally, says Jens Hildebrandt, executive director and board member from the German Chamber of Commerce in China.
Most businesses in the UAE prepared to work remotely: Intelyse | Capital Connection
Scott Wilcox, CEO of Intelyse, says the government of UAE has a good handle on dealing with the complexities of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mary Oppenheimer and daughters donate R1 billion to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
“We join all South Africans in expressing our profound hope that, together, we can overcome this grave challenge to our country and to the world,” writes Mary Oppenheimer and daughters.
Expect a "square root-shaped" recovery: Strategist | Capital Connection
Arnab Das from Invesco says that while he doesn't see a sustained rapid recovery, he expects a V-shaped bounce back and a period of calm before a gradual recovery again.
There is a ‘real risk’ of coronavirus epicenters shifting globally again: Expert | Street Signs Asia
Global coordination in managing public health care is "absolutely essential" for containing the COVID-19 pandemic, says Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore. He says cur
Synchronized response from NATO allies is needed, says NATO chief | Capital Connection
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discusses the organization's efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. health care system "needs help", expert says | Street Signs Asia
The U.S. health care system "needs help", says epidemiology professor Arnold Monto from the University of Michigan, citing the need for more testing to better ascertain the extent of COVID-19's virulent spread across the nation.
