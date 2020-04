Health officials say air travel is causing viruses and bacteria to spread around the world faster than ever before. Airlines, at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, have come under intense scrutiny for the safety and cleanliness of their cabins. To combat the pandemic carriers have imposed new safety regulations and are using enhanced cleaning techniques inside their plane cabins, but is it enough?

