Xpeng Motors’ vice chairman and president, Brian Gu noted that Chinese demand for electric vehicles has not fallen as the coronavirus crisis eases in the country. He adds that Xpeng Motors currently has no plans to launch sales in the United States and remains focused on enjoying its growth in China.
News
China’s electric vehicles demand has been surprisingly healthy: Xpeng Motors | Street Signs
Stock market probably won’t bottom for another couple of months, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe
Michael O'Sullivan, former CIO of international wealth management at Credit Suisse and author of "The Levelling," discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
When can economies open up again after coronavirus lockdowns? | Street Signs Asia
Chinese businesses are getting back online again after coronavirus shutdowns. Shane Oliver of AMP says other nations could open up their economies five or six weeks after beginning lockdowns.
Featured
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
International
WeWork saga was ‘final nail in the coffin’ for traditional coworking model | Capital Connection
The WeWork saga has been the "final nail in the coffin" for the traditional co-working model, says Nam Do, co-founder of UPGen, who notes that investor sentiment in the co-working space sector is likely to remain low for now.
International
How Airlines Are Trying To Protect Passengers From Coronavirus
Health officials say air travel is causing viruses and bacteria to spread around the world faster than ever before. Airlines, at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, have come under intense scrutiny for the safety and cleanliness of their cabins.
Coronavirus
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa...
Coronavirus
The fight to keep 4.1 million Zimbabweans fed in COVID-19 lockdown.
Another problem for food security is the fact that lockdown has closed down tens of thousands of schools from Lilongwe to Lagos. For many hungry school children in Africa, school is only place they can be sure of a hot meal.
