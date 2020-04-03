Richard Facioni of Alceon Group expects a slow rebound for physical retail outlets when coronavirus restrictions ease, with a permanent shift to online offerings.
Telkom, Samsung team up with South African government to track those with COVID-19
South Africa’s Telkom, Samsung and the government have teamed up to develop a track and trace database to identify the whereabouts of people who may have contracted coronavirus.
Coronavirus shutdowns will permanently alter Australian retail: Alceon | Squawk Box Europe
To say China’s economy is rebounding is ‘misleading’: Economist | Street Signs Asia
Alternative data on China's trading and consumer behaviors suggest that the pace of China's economic normalization is much slower than the pace of slowdown when coronavirus hit, says Richard Yetsenga from ANZ.
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
Is the S&P 500 likelier to hit 2,900 or 1,800 by the end of 2020? | Capital Connection
Stephane Monier of Lombard Odier Private Bank outlines the two scenarios which could play out for the markets, and gives his potential targets for the S&P 500 under each one.
Expecting deep recession followed by sharp recovery: Goldman Sachs strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Silvia Ardagna, managing director of the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, shares her outlook for the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
Expect ‘very significant topline decline’ for luxury brands: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
Luca Solca, senior research analyst for global luxury goods at Bernstein, outlines how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the luxury sector.
Little chance that an OPEC+ deal will save the oil market from virus slump | Capital Connection
Victor Shum of IHS Markit says an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia looks unlikely and any production cut is too little too late.
