Is the S&P 500 likelier to hit 2,900 or 1,800 by the end of 2020? | Capital Connection

By CNBC

Is the S&P 500 likelier to hit 2,900 or 1,800 by the end of 2020? | Capital Connection

Stephane Monier of Lombard Odier Private Bank outlines the two scenarios which could play out for the markets, and gives his potential targets for the S&P 500 under each one.
Expecting deep recession followed by sharp recovery: Goldman Sachs strategist | Squawk Box Europe

Silvia Ardagna, managing director of the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, shares her outlook for the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
Expect ‘very significant topline decline’ for luxury brands: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe

Luca Solca, senior research analyst for global luxury goods at Bernstein, outlines how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the luxury sector.
Stephane Monier of Lombard Odier Private Bank outlines the two scenarios which could play out for the markets, and gives his potential targets for the S&P 500 under each one.

Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
Little chance that an OPEC+ deal will save the oil market from virus slump | Capital Connection

Victor Shum of IHS Markit says an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia looks unlikely and any production cut is too little too late.
New tool may be able to predict severe COVID-19 cases, NYU professor says | Squawk Box Europe

Professor Anasse Bari of NYU's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences outlines how machine learning and artificial intelligence could help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Most EU countries will face a very deep recession: former Greek finance minister | Squawk Box Europe

Former Greek Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou discusses the economic shock being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
SA coffee shop feels the wrath of the COVID-19 lockdown

As South Africa is currently in a national lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak one of the many issues that businesses face is the decrease in customers and supply disruptions; one such company facing the wrath of the lockdown is a coffee shop called Bean There, the owner Jonathan Robinson is now looking at big South Africa retailers such as Pick ‘n Pay, Spar & Takealot to keep afloat. Jonathan joins CNBC Africa for more.
