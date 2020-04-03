Professor Anasse Bari of NYU’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences outlines how machine learning and artificial intelligence could help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Telkom, Samsung team up with South African government to track those with COVID-19
South Africa’s Telkom, Samsung and the government have teamed up to develop a track and trace database to identify the whereabouts of people who may have contracted coronavirus.
Is the S&P 500 likelier to hit 2,900 or 1,800 by the end of 2020? | Capital Connection
Stephane Monier of Lombard Odier Private Bank outlines the two scenarios which could play out for the markets, and gives his potential targets for the S&P 500 under each one.
Expecting deep recession followed by sharp recovery: Goldman Sachs strategist | Squawk Box Europe
Silvia Ardagna, managing director of the investment strategy group at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, shares her outlook for the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
Expect ‘very significant topline decline’ for luxury brands: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
Luca Solca, senior research analyst for global luxury goods at Bernstein, outlines how the coronavirus crisis is impacting the luxury sector.
Little chance that an OPEC+ deal will save the oil market from virus slump | Capital Connection
Victor Shum of IHS Markit says an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia looks unlikely and any production cut is too little too late.
New tool may be able to predict severe COVID-19 cases, NYU professor says | Squawk Box Europe
Professor Anasse Bari of NYU's Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences outlines how machine learning and artificial intelligence could help in the fight against the coronavirus crisis.
Most EU countries will face a very deep recession: former Greek finance minister | Squawk Box Europe
Former Greek Finance Minister George Papaconstantinou discusses the economic shock being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
