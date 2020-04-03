International
Stock market probably won’t bottom for another couple of months, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

China’s electric vehicles demand has been surprisingly healthy: Xpeng Motors | Street Signs

Xpeng Motors' vice chairman and president, Brian Gu noted that Chinese demand for electric vehicles has not fallen as the coronavirus crisis eases in the country. He adds that Xpeng Motors currently has no plans to launch sales in the United States a
Stock market probably won’t bottom for another couple of months, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Michael O'Sullivan, former CIO of international wealth management at Credit Suisse and author of "The Levelling," discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
When can economies open up again after coronavirus lockdowns? | Street Signs Asia

Chinese businesses are getting back online again after coronavirus shutdowns. Shane Oliver of AMP says other nations could open up their economies five or six weeks after beginning lockdowns.
Michael O’Sullivan, former CIO of international wealth management at Credit Suisse and author of "The Levelling," discusses the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
WeWork saga was ‘final nail in the coffin’ for traditional coworking model | Capital Connection

The WeWork saga has been the "final nail in the coffin" for the traditional co-working model, says Nam Do, co-founder of UPGen, who notes that investor sentiment in the co-working space sector is likely to remain low for now.
How Airlines Are Trying To Protect Passengers From Coronavirus

Health officials say air travel is causing viruses and bacteria to spread around the world faster than ever before. Airlines, at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, have come under intense scrutiny for the safety and cleanliness of their cabins.
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus

By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa...
The fight to keep 4.1 million Zimbabweans fed in COVID-19 lockdown.

Another problem for food security is the fact that lockdown has closed down tens of thousands of schools from Lilongwe to Lagos. For many hungry school children in Africa, school is only place they can be sure of a hot meal.
