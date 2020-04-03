The WeWork saga has been the "final nail in the coffin" for the traditional co-working model, says Nam Do, co-founder of UPGen, who notes that investor sentiment in the co-working space sector is likely to remain low for now.
News
WeWork saga was ‘final nail in the coffin’ for traditional coworking model | Capital Connection
The WeWork saga has been the "final nail in the coffin" for the traditional co-working model, says Nam Do, co-founder of UPGen, who notes that investor sentiment in the co-working space sector is likely to remain low for now.
How Airlines Are Trying To Protect Passengers From Coronavirus
Health officials say air travel is causing viruses and bacteria to spread around the world faster than ever before. Airlines, at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, have come under intense scrutiny for the safety and cleanliness of their cabins.
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
- Advertisement -
Featured
Lockdowns, curfews and doorstep testing: Africa’s crackdown on the coronavirus
By: Elliot Smith KEY POINTS The Africa Centers for...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
Coronavirus
The fight to keep 4.1 million Zimbabweans fed in COVID-19 lockdown.
Another problem for food security is the fact that lockdown has closed down tens of thousands of schools from Lilongwe to Lagos. For many hungry school children in Africa, school is only place they can be sure of a hot meal.
Financial
South Africa’s Quantum Foods warns of 38% drop in first-half profit
Reuters -
South African feed and poultry company Quantum Foods said on Thursday half-year earnings could fall as much as 38%, partly due to a margin squeeze in its egg business because of lower selling prices.
Videos
MTN sticks to dividend but warns capex may be lower due to COVID-19 concerns
Africa's largest telecoms company says it's monitoring the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns in its key markets, which include South Africa and Nigeria. It’s also grappling with the crash in the oil price which has soured investor sentiment towards the stock. MTN CFO, Ralph Mupita joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 – “Enormous gap” in ventilators for Africa – the worry is no one is sure how big.
“At the moment, we are trying to find out this information and we don’t have the actual number. What we can say, without any doubt, there is an enormous gap in the number ventilators needed in Africa.”
- Advertisement -
More Articles Like This
How Airlines Are Trying To Protect Passengers From Coronavirus
Health officials say air travel is causing viruses and bacteria to spread around the world faster than ever before. Airlines, at the center of the coronavirus epidemic, have come under intense scrutiny for the safety and cleanliness of their cabins.
Italy’s economy is not about to collapse, thinktank CEO says | Squawk Box Europe
Valerio De Molli, managing partner and CEO of The European House – Ambrosetti, discusses the Italian economy.
More economic damage expected in coming months, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Rupert Thompson, chief investment officer at Kingswood, discusses the market panic amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Aiming to help produce 25 times more ventilators over next 6 weeks: Valeo CEO | Squawk Box Europe
Jacques Aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo, discusses the firm's participation in efforts to increase ventilator production amid a global shortage.
- Advertisement -