As of April 2020, J.C. Penney saw its shares trading well below $1, and it has long been in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. The fate of the company now rests in the hands of its new CEO, Jill Soltau, who took the reins in October 2018. Soltau plans to revitalize the retailer and bring it back to its roots by focusing on customer service, apparel, and low prices.

