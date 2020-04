As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic.

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC Classic: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCclassic

About CNBC: From ‘Wall Street’ to ‘Main Street’ to award winning original documentaries and Reality TV se