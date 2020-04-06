Fidelity International favors good-quality Chinese companies | Street Signs Asia

Investing opportunities remain in China from a valuations and bottom-up risk-reward perspective, says Medha Samant, equities director at Fidelity International Investment, who adds that China has the fiscal stimulus strength to keep its markets flowing even as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.
News
Opportunities in energy sector despite pressure on oil price, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Armin Peter, global head of debt capital markets syndicate at UBS, discusses the market response to the coronavirus crisis.
Ethiopia closes door on M-Pesa, only local companies allowed
Ethiopia has shut the door for foreign mobile phone companies like Safaricom, which had hoped to introduce its popular M-Pesa mobile money transfer platform in the market of 100 million people. According to the central bank, only allow locally-owned non-financial institutions would be allowed to offer mobile money services as it seeks to boost non-cash payments. Writer and Analyst Samuel Getachew joins CNBC Africa for more.
Concerned about Hungary’s actions amid coronavirus crisis, EU official says | Squawk Box Europe
Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, discusses the economic and political impact of the coronavirus crisis in Europe.
Featured
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Videos
Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis
Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos
COVID-19: Healthtech company Kasha receives $1mn investment to expand Africa footprint
Women's health focused e-Commerce company, Kasha, has received a $1 million investment from Finnish financier, FinnFund. Originally the investment was to be used to increase the company's presence in Rwanda and Kenya, and to support its expansion into other African countries, but now with the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc worldwide, how will the company use this timely investment to contribute to relief? Kasha Founder and CEO, Joanna Bichsel joins CNBC Africa for more.
International
Sharp rebound in China’s economy is still possible, says ADB | Street Signs Asia
CNBC -
China's economy may still see a sharp rebound if the coronavirus crisis is contained within six months, says Yasuyuki Sawada, chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
International
Tsunami of oil is reaching markets – producers have to cut production: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe
CNBC -
Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, discusses the oil market.
