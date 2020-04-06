Full Interview: Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF | CNBC International

Amid the delay of the OPEC+ meeting, Russia and the U.S. need to develop trust to stabilize oil prices in a “world that is about to see, probably, the greatest recession ever” CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF Kirill Dmitriev tells CNBC’s Hadley Gamble and Matthew Taylor.
