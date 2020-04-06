Full Interview: Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund RDIF | CNBC International

Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.