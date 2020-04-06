International
Updated:

Opportunities in energy sector despite pressure on oil price, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

By CNBC

News

Coronavirus

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Videos

SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations

Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Videos

COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure

Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
Armin Peter, global head of debt capital markets syndicate at UBS, discusses the market response to the coronavirus crisis.

Previous articleAfrica – COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 6 April 2020 9:00a.m
Next articleHow tech is helping to change the way people think about food | Sustainable Energy
Featured

Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Videos

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

CNBC Africa -
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
International

Fear US jobless numbers will continue to get worse, economist says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director of High Frequency Economics, discusses the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
International

Coronavirus vaccine is being developed at ‘unprecedented’ speed, says expert | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
A vaccine typically takes five to 10 years to develop under "usual circumstances," but support from authorities in various countries has allowed potential COVID-19 vaccines to enter the testing phase in just months, says Jerome Kim, directo
International

How tech is helping to change the way people think about food | Sustainable Energy

CNBC -
Technology could have a role to play in raising awareness of the impact our diets have on the planet.
Concerned about Hungary’s actions amid coronavirus crisis, EU official says | Squawk Box Europe

International CNBC -
Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, discusses the economic and political impact of the coronavirus crisis in Europe.
Read more
