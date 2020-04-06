Trump’s call on oil production cut raises logistical concerns, says analyst | Street Signs Asia

There has been "a lot of concern" logistically regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by 10 to 15 million barrels per day, says Thom Payne, director of Westwood Global Energy Group. With Russia only willing to cut 1 million bpd, leaving a much larger reduction to Saudi Arabia, the market would need some cooperation from the U.S. too, he adds.
China’s economy isn’t safe from coronavirus troubles yet: TD Securities | Street Signs Asia
Chinese businesses are beginning to switch on again after coronavirus shutdowns. But Mitul Kotecha of TD Securities warns they country could suffer from a lack of demand from other parts of the world.
Trump's call on oil production cut raises logistical concerns, says analyst
There has been "a lot of concern" logistically regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by 10 to 15 million barrels per day, says Thom Payne, director of Westwood Global Energy Group. Wi
How J.C. Penney Is Trying To Make A Comeback
As of April 2020, J.C. Penney saw its shares trading well below $1, and it has long been in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. The fate of the company now rests in the hands of its new CEO, Jill Soltau, who took the reins in Oct
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
How Zoom Rose To The Top During Social Distancing
Zoom has gained an incredible amount of popularity, but that popularity comes at a cost. The company is under intense scrutiny now that hundreds of millions of people are using the platform. But Zoom is in the game for the long haul, if it can surviv
Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa
Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?
The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
