Tsunami of oil is reaching markets – producers have to cut production: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fear US jobless numbers will continue to get worse, economist says | Squawk Box Europe
Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director of High Frequency Economics, discusses the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus vaccine is being developed at ‘unprecedented’ speed, says expert | Street Signs Asia
A vaccine typically takes five to 10 years to develop under "usual circumstances," but support from authorities in various countries has allowed potential COVID-19 vaccines to enter the testing phase in just months, says Jerome Kim, directo
How tech is helping to change the way people think about food | Sustainable Energy
Technology could have a role to play in raising awareness of the impact our diets have on the planet.
Opportunities in energy sector despite pressure on oil price, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe
Armin Peter, global head of debt capital markets syndicate at UBS, discusses the market response to the coronavirus crisis.
