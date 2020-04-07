International
Saudi-Russia oil agreement faces a lot of hurdles, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Russia's most comfortable oil price is $42 a barrel, VTB president says | Squawk Box Europe

Andrey Kostin, president and chairman at VTB, says he is optimistic that a deal could be reached between Russia and Saudi Arabia to stabilize oil prices.
Saudi-Russia oil agreement faces a lot of hurdles, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Alan Gelder, vice president of refining, chemicals and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie, discusses the likelihood of an agreement being reached between Russia and Saudi Arabia to stabilize oil prices.
WTI crude could hit $10 in coming months: S&P Global Platts | Capital Connection

While Saudi Arabia has the wherewithal and would be the "last man standing" in an oil price war, failure to agree to a production cut could push WTI crude even lower to $10 a barrel, says Herman Wang of S&P Global Platts.
Alan Gelder, vice president of refining, chemicals and oil markets at Wood Mackenzie, discusses the likelihood of an agreement being reached between Russia and Saudi Arabia to stabilize oil prices.

Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Former White House advisor on how governments can prepare for future pandemics | Squawk Box Europe

Rajeev Venkayya, former special assistant to the U.S. president for biodefense and president of the vaccine business unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, outlines how the world can be better prepared for future public health crises.
Important oil price is low to drive US household cash flow, strategist says | Squawk Box Europe

Chris Watling, CEO and chief market strategist at Longview Economics, discusses tumbling oil prices.
US coronavirus stimulus inadequate to fight virus fallout, professor says | Squawk Box Europe

Roman Frydman, professor of economics at NYU, discusses the U.S. government's coronavirus stimulus package.
Brokering a Saudi-Russia oil deal 'quite the high wire act,' analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

Dave Ernsberger, global head of pricing and market insight at S&P Global Platts, discusses the oil market.
