International

With one year to go, experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a grave health risk to the Japanese public, predicting that few people will have coronavirus antibodies and that vaccines will not be widely available.

Olympic organisers and the Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments are scrambling for steps to prevent the pandemic from derailing the event. But they say concrete plans are unlikely to shape up before the end of this year.

The global death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, reached half a million late last month, and cases topped 10 million.

Although Tokyo on Thursday confirmed 224 new infections, a record high for a single day, Japan has largely avoided the disastrous effects seen in other countries.

That has scientists and medical experts concerned about how things might look next summer, a year after the Tokyo Games were postponed.

In interviews with a dozen infectious diseases experts, a common theme emerged: the Olympics would increase the risk of an outbreak.

“Infection will flare up if we push ahead with the Olympics and hold them. There is no doubt about it,” said Daiichi Morii, a doctor at Osaka University Hospital’s infection control team.

“The virus is barely under control as we are putting a halt on the inflow of people from overseas,” Morii added. “With events like the Olympics, the virus will come in for sure and the number of infections will shoot up inevitably.”

Japan’s success in containing the virus is part of the reason. A recent government survey showed only 0.1% of Tokyo residents have coronavirus antibodies. That is much lower than 14% in the state of New York in April, and 7% in Stockholm.

    “Very few are infected in Japan and pretty much everyone is susceptible,” said Katsunori Yanagihara, professor in Nagasaki University’s school of tropical medicine and global health.

    Antibodies help fight off infections, and scientists say having antibodies for the coronavirus might provide protection against re-infection.   

There are more than 100 potential vaccines in development, but experts say none will likely be available in enough quantity in time for the Olympics, which involves about 200 countries.

“Even if a vaccine has been developed by then, it’s near impossible for it to go around the world,” said Atsuo Hamada, a professor at Tokyo Medical University Hospital.

A Tokyo voter survey by the Asahi Shimbun daily late last month showed that 59 percent of those polled believe the Olympics should be cancelled or postponed again, underscoring the public’s nagging worries about the pandemic.

In a bid to address such concerns, Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee, on Monday told the capital’s governor, Yuriko Koike, that he planned to set up a task force with the central and metropolitan governments by September.

In the meeting, they discussed infection screening for foreign visitors and limiting crowd sizes, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan has had only about 20,000 cases and 980 deaths. Researchers have cited various factors for those low numbers, from the nation’s robust healthcare system to infrequent hugging and handshaking. But they say there is no clear single reason for the country’s success.

Norio Sugaya, a member of the World Health Organization’s influenza panel, said people in Japan should not feel secure just because of the relatively small scale of infections and deaths there so far.

“Talks about how Japan has ridden out the first wave successfully. Talks about ‘Japan miracle’. Those make me very worried,” Sugaya said. “It’s terrifying if there are people out there who believe Japan is invincible.”

Related Content

Political

Malawi’s new female cabinet ministers vow to push for jobs for women

Reuters -
Women now hold 39% of the ministerial and deputy minister roles in the cabinet appointed by Chakwera, 65, who unseated Peter Mutharika in a re-run presidential election last month, which compared to about 20% in the previous government.
Read more
Financial

Dow, S&P 500 end lower on fears over surging virus cases but Nasdaq hits record high

Reuters -
he Nasdaq hit another record high, however, helped by gains in Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
Read more
Financial

Uganda’s central bank may cap commercial bank interest rates

Reuters -
KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s central Bank (BoU) has threatened to cap the interest that commercial banks can charge borrowers, after the industry...
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO sets up panel to review handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters -
The announcement follows strong criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, which accused the WHO of being “China-centric”, and U.S. formal notification on Tuesday that it was withdrawing from the U.N. agency in a year’s time.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Coronavirus

Nigeria’s President Buhari to sign revised 2020 budget into law on Friday -presidency

Reuters -
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday sign into law a 10.8 trillion naira ($28.38 billion) revised 2020 budget...
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s manufacturing output falls 49.4% year on year in April

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s manufacturing output fell 49.4% year on year in April during a nationwide lockdown, after contracting by a...
Read more
Southern Africa

South African court dismisses appeal against SAA layoff ruling

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A South African court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by administrators in charge of South African Airways (SAA) against...
Read more
Coronavirus

Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000

Reuters -
The African Union Commission said on Thursday it had launched a consortium for vaccine clinical trials to be headed by the Africa CDC, which aimed to secure more than 10 late stage vaccine clinical trials as early as possible.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Maktech’s Godwin Makyao: Now Is A Time of Entrepreneurial Opportunity in East Africa

Brandcom Partner -
As an executive decision-maker in both the telecommunications and tourism industries, Godwin Makyao could not have experienced a more diverse set of...
Read more
Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more

Trending Now

International

With one year to go, experts warn of high-risk Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic

Reuters -
TOKYO (Reuters) - With just over a year to go until the Tokyo Olympics, medical experts say the event could pose a...
Read more
News

The Durban July gallops ahead- Africa’s biggest horse race to go virtual on July 25

CNBC Africa -
The Durban Virtual July Experience is a concept that will promote the travel experience that the city of Durban has to offer through its attractions and remind people of what it felt like to be in Durban during the Vodacom Durban July weekend. It is also aimed at encouraging our visitors especially locals to explore what Durban has to offer as the lockdown regulations are gradually de-risked.
Read more
Southern Africa

Botswana to ration fuel amid shortage

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana will ration fuel from Thursday, President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced, in a bid to ease a crippling shortage that...
Read more
Financial

Nigeria’s excess crude account held $72.41 million as of July 7: finance minister

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s excess crude account held $72.41 million as of July 7, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved