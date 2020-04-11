International News
How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

By CNBC

International News

How Coronavirus Decimated The Restaurant Industry Overnight

Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are faci
International News

How Amazon Sellers Are Supplying Hospitals And First Responders

Amid massive shortages, Amazon is only allowing hospitals and government agencies to order items like N95 masks and COVID-19 diagnostic kits. Now, third-party sellers on Amazon are stepping up to help, and repositioning their small businesses to surv
Coronavirus

Why business should not throw in the towel in the face of COVID-19

“I would like to appeal to all large businesses not to resort to force majeure and stop paying their suppliers and rental commitments , as such practice has a domino effect on all other businesses dependent on that chain,”
Restaurants in the U.S. are reeling from city and state-wide initiatives that shut down many restaurant dining rooms essentially overnight. As Americans stay inside and refrain from going out to eat, small and independently owned restaurants are facing massive uncertainty, and they are doing their best to accommodate accordingly. In the interim, the National Restaurant Association estimates that 3 million industry employees have already lost their jobs, and restaurants nationwide will take a $22

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Sudan: The Ministry of Health with support from WHO and partners scale-up response to COVID-19 in South Sudan
Videos

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

SA extends lockdown by two weeks until end April

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening extended the country's lockdown by two weeks until the end of April to slowdown...
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Trump hold on finances would hurt our work in Africa – WHO.

CNBC Africa -
"If that decision is made it would severely impact our work here in Africa,” says Moeti.
Videos

Update on Rupert family’s R1bn COVID-19 fund

CNBC Africa -
This week Johann Rupert’s R1billion Sukuma fund had to close doors on desperate small businesses wanting help to fight the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Coronavirus

World Bank considers debt relief for Africa to fight COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
The World Bank expects COVID-19 to cost Sub-Saharan Africa up to $79 billion in lost output in 2020, plunging the region into its first recession in a quarter of a century. World Bank’s Chief Economist for Africa, Albert Zeufack joins CNBC Africa for more.
